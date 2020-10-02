US President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus or COVID-19 along with First Lady Melania. The president went head-to-head with Joe Biden at Wednesday's election debate. Now, the question arises whether Biden is at risk of contracting the disease or not.

Trump tested positive after Hope Hicks, a close adviser to the president tested positive for the virus. The physician to the president, Sean Conley confirmed in a statement that Trump and Melania were doing well and they are going to quarantine at the White House.

The news has raised huge concerns regarding the health of Democrat rival Joe Biden who is 77 years old. The two are scheduled to face each other again on October 15 in Miami, Florida. Andre Weinstein, an appointee at the White House under President Baack Obama has criticized the Trump administration for putting Biden at risk. "Hope Hicks traveled with Donald Trump to the debate. She did not wear a mask that evening. The failure of the Trump administration to take the coronavirus seriously put Joe Biden and countless others in harm's way," he tweeted.

Biden at Risk of Contracting COVID-19

"Joe Biden canceled all of his in-person fundraisers at the first sign of the virus. Donald Trump traveled to a fundraiser after he knew he had been exposed. Tells you all you need to know," he also tweeted. Due to the age, Biden might be at risk for severe complications due to the virus. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed older people are at risk of suffering severe complications due to the virus.

The debate on Wednesday was organized as per the social distancing rules for minimizing the threat of the virus spreading. The event took place at the Cleveland Clinic health center and any person entering the hall got their temperatures checked. Moreover, throughout the campaign trail, Biden has been taking all the necessary precautions for minimizing the risks of the deadly disease. He has been wearing face masks in public outings.

On the other hand, Trump has previously mocked Biden for wearing face masks. "I don't think I'm going to be doing it. Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens - I just don't see it," Trump said in April. But during the debate, Trump had been probably carrying the virus so Biden is definitely at risk of contracting the disease.