By now, almost all Marvel fans would be aware that Doctor Stephen Strange was once a skilled neurosurgeon, best among the lot before a car accident left his hands ruined and useless. As the first origin film reveals, the search for a cure is what eventually leads him down the path to become the Sorcerer Supreme. But one particular element that led up to the accident seems to have been removed from the theatrical cut.

Moments leading up to the car crash scene in Doctor Strange, a tiny sequence showed Stephen drinking a glass of liquor before heading out. The scene showing him get intoxicated was part of the trailer but not the final cut.

Surprisingly, one fan spotted a 'drive responsibly' message in the rolling end credits for Doctor Strange. Some were quick to jump to the conclusion it could have been Disney's decision to remove the scene featuring Stephen drinking. But director Scott Derrickson was quick to respond and clarify.

"No I took that out because I wanted the crash to be solely the result of his over-confidence, not possibly the result of alcohol," wrote Derrickson. And in another tweet, the Doctor Strange director revealed that he "chose texting and driving" could cause grave consequences as a strong message rather than drunk driving.

Derrickson seems to have decided in the editing room that "distracted driving" due to "over-confidence" would be much better for the film's plot. But that part of the story no longer has weight in the character's arc.

The Master of the Mystic Arts will next appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Elizabeth Olsen is also confirmed to reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff in the sequel project. Derrickson is returning to helm the sequel from a script penned by Jade Bartlett. The movie will hit theatres on May 7, 2021.