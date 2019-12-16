Getting a project greenlit in Hollywood is just the start of a long pain-staking journey in getting a feature film made. And usually, the next big hurdle for a filmmaker comes when a studio mandates that the project must be released on the fixed date. Unfortunately, it seems like Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson is also facing one such issue and clearly isn't liking it.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was one of the few films announced as part of Marvel Studios' planned Phase 4 titles in MCU. Anticipation for the Marvel sequel was quick to double when fans learned that Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will also be appearing in the film. but what stage is the project currently at?

Doctor Strange 2 director facing struggle with filming schedule?

Marvel Studios is yet to officially announce the sequel's scheduled filming start date but from the looks of it, they are closer than one would assume. Even director Derrickson might be facing a hard time with the nearing production as he tweeted earlier, "Studio release dates are the enemy of art." You can check it out below.

The tweet is a tad cryptic as Derrickson doesn't mention if he's referencing the incoming Marvel sequel, Doctor Strange 2. But it's likely related to the MCU film since an earlier report suggested that the project will go into filming in January 2020.

Doctor Strange rumoured to begin filming in January 2020

If the rumoured filming dates are true, then the director doesn't have a lot of time left to wrap up pre-production work. The Disney plus Marvel series, WandaVision is already in filming and since the show will end up sharing a connection with the film, it's plausible that the studio has scheduled production from the start of next year.

There isn't a lot that we know about Doctor Strange 2 except that the sequel will follow WandaVision series. Earlier during an interview, Olsen had shared her excitement in starring opposite to Benedict Cumberbatch.

"I think they're writing that right now, but I don't really know much about it," Olsen previously revealed in an interview with MTV. "I'm really excited. I've never really got to work with him except for one shot where he was landing, and I was shooting something, and that was it. And we did that for like six hours one day together." Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theatres on May 7, 2021.