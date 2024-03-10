Doctor Slump Episode 13 Recap, Review, Reactions, and More

Doctor Slump episode 13 aired on JTBC on Saturday (March 9) at 10:30 pm KST. It focussed on the recovery of Nam Ha Neul after the accident and her shocking revelation about Yeo Jung Woo's medical accident. People in Korea watch romantic comedy-drama on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, such as TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world watched the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

The JTBC romantic comedy-drama took the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster of events in episode 13. It began with a flashback sequence featuring the first encounter between Min Kyung Min and Yeo Jung Woo. The relationship that started as a tutor and his student soon turned into a friendship.

In the present, the news about the car accident reached Jung Woo and the relatives of Nam Ha Neul. The female lead's mother received a call from the hospital asking for her consent for surgery. Jung Woo and the relatives of Nam Ha Neul rushed to the hospital and waited for the surgery to be over.

The Big Revelation

The surgery went well, and the female lead was recovering from the injuries when her boyfriend found out what happened before the accident. He was shocked to know that his girlfriend risked her life for him. The male lead became upset with his lover and confronted her. She had to tell him the truth about Kyung Min.

Kyung Min cherished his friendship with Jung Woo. But when he lost his father because of Jung Woo's mother, he decided to take revenge. He tried to kill the male lead several times and was behind the medical accident. Jung Woo became furious after hearing everything. When he heard Kyung Min wanted to see him, he went to the ICU. He heard everything his senior had to say but did not forgive him. Kyung Min succumbed to his injuries towards the end of the episode.

Reviews and Reactions

Kyung Min made choices, but you can't help but pity him for the circumstances he found himself in. Jeong Woo is conflicted because he doesn't know if he should forgive Kyungmin for hurting him so much or forgive him for being with him.

It is so sad how Jeong Woo was born not because his parents wanted to love and raise a child. But for them to project their expectations and pass down their family's legacy and reputation to him.

As much as I hate Kyung Min, Jeong Woo's pain for the death of Kyung Min is very valid. When no one was there for him, even his parents weren't there, Kyung Min became his family. He loved his Hyung, but he fucked up.

His words, his expressions, and his voice are so heavy that contain extreme pain, guilt, and fear for her.

Best actor Park Hyung Sik is showing us a chilling performance as Yeo Jeong Woo. He was angry, but he was also hurt because he once cared for him as a family. I CAN'T, THIS HURTS SO BAD.

After Ha Neul gushed her feelings for Jeongwoo, he gently pulled her into his arms. He patted her back lightly and nodded without saying anything.

Everything is understood. This is love.

You know how bad the environment a person grew up in is if their default answer whenever they're asked if they're fine is "I'm okay"... Jeong Woo didn't have the privilege of telling his real feelings because his parents didn't care.

Jeong Woo and Kyung Min genuinely had a good relationship not just as a student-tutor but like a family already... such a shame it went downhill, which started with Jeong Woo's selfish and entitled mother.

Well, I think the scene where they said "love" to each other was the scene I was waiting for the most, and I got it. And they made me cry with their declarations of love. I just cried with the utmost joy and heartwarming.