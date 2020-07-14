Haechi star Go Ara will be making her first small-screen appearance as a lead actress this year with the romantic comedy-drama Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol. The mini-series revolves around the struggles of a pianist named Goo La La and her romantic relationship with the mysterious person Sun Woo Joon. The male lead of this television drama is Extraordinary You star Lee Jae Wook.

The mini-series is written by screenwriter Oh Ji Young of MBC drama Shopping King Louie, and it is directed by Matrimonial Chaos director Kim Min Kyung. The drama follows pianist La La as she deals with the downfall of her family. She finds a ray of hope in a piano academy called La La Land. The academy is located in a small village.

During her stay in the village, she meets Woo Joon and falls in love with him. The mini-series then focuses on the romantic relationship between these two characters. In the village, she also meets an orthopedist named Cha Eun Seok. Actor Kim Joo Heon portrays this character onscreen. La La gets a lot of support from this character.

Who are the Supporting Cast Members of Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol?

The supporting cast members of this mini-series are Dinner Mate actress Ye Ji Won, Pegasus Market actor Lee Soon Jae, SF8 actress Shin Eun Soo, and The World of the Married actress Seo Yi Sook. In the drama, Ji Won will portray a hair salon owner named Jin Sook Kyung, Soon Jae will feature the mysterious man Kim Man Bok, Yi Sook will portray Woo Joon's mother Jo Yoon Sil, and Eun Soo will feature Sook Kyung's daughter Jin Ha Young.

When will the Romantic Comedy Drama Premiere and How to Watch it Live Online?

The mini-series is scheduled to premiere on KBS2 in August, and it is expected to take up the Wednesday-Thursday timeslot of the broadcasting channel after the finale of currently running K-Drama Memorials. The K-Drama fans can watch it live online by tuning into the broadcasting channel or on its official website. All the latest episodes of the show will be available online with subtitles through various streaming sites.