Unmatched charm, positive vibes, and unprecedented energy are some ways to describe him. Mix those with extensive music knowledge and traditional DJing skills: This unsigned Virginia Beach native has taken the DJing and Country music world by storm. DJ Ty Street has dreams of winning over crowds while on stage and changing the DJ experience overall.

Standing out as a DJ is challenging because most people do not think of DJs as "artists", a term aptly used to describe singers or celebrities. But Ty Street, himself stands out from the rest, quite literally. "The White Boot Bandit" isn't just known for wearing white ostrich cowboy boots with every performance, but for kicking up the stage his own way. Entertaining crowds with witty commentary, hosting abilities, and electric energy. He is often seen on stage interacting, dancing, singing along, and having tons of fun. These particular performing aspects make him the sought-after DJ for performing at nationally recognized venues or events.

Crediting the first two shows of Dustin Lynch's 2015 Hell of a Night Tour as the major jump start. He's since honed in on his talents and expertise giving him the opportunity to open the stage for other country music stars such as: Chris Young, Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, Brantley Gilbert, Dan+Shay, Morgan Wallen, Travis Tritt, Brett Eldredge, Old Dominion, Lady A, Maren Morris, Kane Brown plus many more

Ty is also the official DJ for various music and sporting events, also major festivals such as the annual Virginia Beach "Patriotic Festival", featured recently on CMT with Cody Alan. His talents do not stop off the stage as he also markets his DJing brand; landing gigs sponsored by names like Red Bull, Monster Energy, Jack Daniels, Miller Lite, and Vans. Aside from major events, he actively performs for charities and rallies promoting different causes, sharing his talent with the masses.

His DJ goal? "I'm ready to go on tour," he immediately replies. He explains further by saying "I consider a DJ the perfect accessory to all artists performing on a stage. Attending a festival or a concert, you come for live experience and a seamless party. Filling-in the changeovers with a party DJ solidifies you receive that. My amazing DJ counterparts, Silver (Jason Aldean) & Rocky (Luke Bryan) laid this foundation and I hope to keep that momentum going."

With producing festivals, concerts and huge gatherings barred due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Ty Street's performances have taken the backseat. Using this free time, he is taking advantage of various avenues to promote himself, brand, and his skill. Broadcasting on his social media platforms; numerous virtual events to keep himself fresh, practice new techniques, and staying engaged with his ever-growing fan base. While those may not be on the scale he is accustomed to, Ty moves forward to plan for the future.

"There's a new train coming around the bend. Hoping I have a seat on it."