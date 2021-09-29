DJ R Nation to come up with new tracks for the Punjabi record labels. Here are the deets

One of the most versatile and experienced DJs in today's time, DJ R Nation has proved his prowess in the entertainment industry. Originally known by the name Ravinder Singh Lochan, he has been into DJing for the last 18 years. Throughout this time, many things have changed like the kind of music and the preference of the audience for music. But one thing that has been constant is the quality of work done by the supremely talented DJ R Nation. The Chandigarh-based DJ has been practicing DJing since his school. With humble beginnings, DJ R Nation commenced his career by performing at wedding shows and private parties.

Having worked as a club resident for 12 years, he has been one of the most preferred and well-known DJs in India. Apart from performing as a DJ at private parties, clubs, and other musical events, the celebrated name has even learnt music production. With an experience of almost 8 years in music production, DJ R Nation has produced 13 remix albums and composed 4 original tracks. As a music composer, he has composed songs including 'Manzil', 'Zindagi Milti Hai' and 'Badmash Look'.

And it seems that after a glorious run in the music industry, DJ R Nation is all set to add one more feather in his coveted cap. He will soon be collaborating with record labels and various other music artists in the Punjabi music industry. Being a multi-faceted artist, he believes that not every DJ can be a great music producer; and likewise not every music producer can possess skills like that of a DJ. Ravinder on the contrary has got both the skills that make him one of the most talented names in the music industry today.

Earlier he has worked on the remix of Gippy Grewal Mashup Birthday Special 2021. Besides doing mixes for Bollywood and Punjabi songs, DJ R Nation has gained tremendous momentum for composing Bollywood music and UK Punjabi music. When asked about his upcoming works, the DJ revealed, "There are a lot of surprises in the store for the music lovers. I am working with many talented artists for Punjabi tracks and I am sure it will be a treat for all the music and party lovers."

As of now, the DJ has been performing at the weekend nights at club shows in Chandigarh and other Indian cities. Along with it, DJ R Nation is also in talks for a music tour across India and other parts of the world.