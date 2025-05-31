DJ Daniel: Heartbreaking New Diagnosis for Teen Cancer Survivor Who Won President Trump's Heart and Was Sworn in as Honorary Secret Service Agent

Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel's family has shared heartbreaking news about a new diagnosis, just months after the brain cancer survivor won the hearts of millions of Americans by being sworn in as an honorary Secret Service agent by President Donald Trump. His family revealed that he has developed more tumors and is fighting a hard battle for survival.

DJ, who was given just five months to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain and spine cancer in 2018, has "three new tumors," his father, Theodis Daniel, told Fox 7 Austin last week. DJ gained global attention earlier this year when Trump singled him out him during the State of the Union address and honored him as an honorary Secret Service member.

Fighting for His Life

"It's rough, there isn't a class that can teach you how to deal with it. You're hearing that your child has a nasty disease," the heartbroken father said. "We're just going around showing people, hey, you do care for one another. Let's give compassion and let's try to join and help each other get through things," he added.

The young boy has been on a mission to be sworn into as many law enforcement agencies as he can, while he and his family work to spread awareness about his illness.

He's now close to reaching his goal of being officially sworn in by 1,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide — a feat that could earn him a spot in the Guinness World Records.

He already holds several records, such as receiving the highest number of "keys to the city" and having the most official "proclamation days" in his honor.

The county sheriff's office marked his 1,351st swearing-in ceremony, with his remarkable journey also taking him to six other countries where he was honored in similar fashion.

Mission Continues Despite Life-Threatening Disease

After being honored by the Secret Service, DJ got calls from law enforcement agencies all over the nation, including a call from Deputy Jeffrey Combs of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Texas.

"I saw Theodis pick his son up. I felt that unconditional love, and I just knew I had to find DJ, so it all worked out," he told FOX 7 last week.

The teenager has remained cheerful and positive — at the Williamson County ceremony, he playfully rubbed the deputies' bald heads for good luck, according to reports.

He showed the same lively spirit during another recent swearing-in held in Polk County, Florida. "I'll keep going until my gas tank runs out, and that's when God calls you home," Daniel told officers. "The craziest thing is on my 11th brain surgery, God told me I was one of his angels and I'm doing God's work.

"On my 12th brain surgery, he gave me my wings, but he told me I'm going to take these back until you graduate the school called life."