Though compact laptops offer the comfort of portability, of carrying it around almost anywhere, it never gives complete computing experience, at least for professional users.

Also, the desktop computer offers the flexibility of assembling components like RAM, storage, motherboard, display monitor in addition keyboard and mouse, which is even more satisfying.

Here We Will Be Guiding You On The Best Possible Configuration For Desktop PC Under Rs 35,000:

Motherboard and processor:

Intel 7th gen Core I3 7100 series and has a clock speed of 3.9 GHz. It has 2 cores, 4 threads and 3MB cache. It comes with Gigabyte Ga-H110M-S2 Motherboard Combo and supports latest F20 BIOS (after software update).

Brief description: Intel Core i3 7100

It comes with Socket LGA 1151 Intel HD Graphics 630 Frequency: 3.9GHz Cache 3 MB Intel Kaby Lake Core i3

Motherboard expansion slots include 2 x PCIe 2.0, 4 x SATA 3, 4 x USB 3.0 and 6 x USB 2.0. It is available for Rs 12,500. (Note: Discounts available on e-commerce websites via select bank cards).

You also need to get yourself original Microsoft Windows 10 software and is available for around Rs 5,000.

Internal storage +RAM:

1TB is the new normal for desktops for home and will be more than enough even if you plan to store movies in it. So, you can go for Seagate 3.5-inch Bare Desktop Drive—BarraCuda ST10000DM010. It comes with 64MB Cache and SATA 6.0 Gb/s. Then, you can go for Corsair Vengeance LPX 8GB DDR4 3000Mhz CMK8GX4M1D3000C16 ( It supports Intel 7th, 8th Gen & Ryzen Series Motherboard).

In total, they cost around Rs 7,700. (But, you can save more if you buy at neighbourhood retail shops).

Display monitor:

I recommend Samsung 23.5 inch (59.8 cm) curved LED backlit computer monitor.

It has a 16:9 aspect ratio, Brightness (Typical): 250 cd/m². Refresh Rate: 60 Hz, Response Time: 4 ms and Viewing Angle: 178-degree horizontal and 178-degree vertical; curvature: 1800R and flicker-free technology. It costs around Rs 9000 but can be bought for around Rs 7,000 at nearby computer peripheral only if you have strong bargaining skills.

Tip: He or she will be able to cut down on profit margin if you buy other computer parts from the same shop.

Keyboard and mouse:

For peripherals, you can go for Cosmic Byte Dark Matter Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo. It comes with 3 Color LED Backlight and Up to 2400 DPI. The mouse comes with inbuilt LED and has five buttons. It is available for around Rs 1,050 bucks.

CPU cabinet:

You can go for Corsair Carbide Series CC-9011050-WW Mid-Tower Steel Gaming Case with Red LED. It can be yours for around Rs 2,700.

The cost of this configuration is based on the price quoted in online stores, but this can be availed for less by bargaining at retail stores in the neighbourhood.