Dividend Rejects Major Label Imprint, Retains Focus on Management

Dividend Music is reportedly sticking with its indie status as a music management and publishing powerhouse.

The decision to stay in the management game revolves largely around its growing influence in sports. Over the past two months, they've signed a roster of Division 1 athletes, along with soon-to-be and current pros such as Joan Gonzalez from the San Diego Padres, High Point University's sharpshooter Trae Benham, and promising college football standout Lamonte Fuller covering bases in baseball, basketball, football, and soccer.

Dividend Music clinched a hard-fought bidding war to represent Paulina Singer, known for her role as Zisa in STARZ's hit series Power Book 3: Raising Kanan, which also features 50 Cent as an executive producer. Her latest drop, Big Bag Bounce, hit airwaves through a partnership with EMPIRE Records and Noir Fever Records, cementing why Dividend sees its future in management.

"We've had some great talks with major labels, discussing what Dividend Music can bring to the table and vice versa. But ultimately, we thrive in this lane (management) and love the freedom to partner with the world's biggest companies on a case-by-case basis, making our clients' dreams a reality across all sectors," shared Keefe Ammons of Dividend Management.

With a global outlook, Dividend made waves in Taiwan with the release of the EP Attitude Abusive featuring Taiwan's Baer, and just welcomed rising Canadian star Cheska Cruz to oversee her business ventures.

In a major move earlier this week, Dividend's Publishing division teamed up with Big Noise and Al Gomes, key players in launching the careers of music legends like Christina Aguilera, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Beach Boys, and Dionne Warwick.