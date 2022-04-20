Disturbing Video Shows Syracuse Police Arresting 10-Year-Old Black Child For Stealing Chips Packet

A fresh video has emerged on the internet showing that cops in Syracuse were trying to arrest a black kid, 10, for stealing a chips packet from a store. Officers were putting the young black boy in the back of their car.

Videos appeared on the social media showed that four police officials were seen dragging the 10-year-old boy, forcing him into a waiting patrol car.

Black Kid Looked Traumatized

The black kid looked traumatized and was screaming and crying as his hands were placed behind and he was forced to frog-march towards the police vehicle.

People witnessing the actions were screaming at the officers and asking them to let the child go.

"He looks like a baby to me. I don't know what you're doing. So what's going on then?," a person filimng the action said.

'He's stealing stuff. If he breaks into your house...' replied an officer.

'Nah man! What he stole a bag of chips so you gotta treat him like a cold-blooded f**king criminal?' responded the person filming the incident.

The person even offered to pay the prices of the chips that the child is accused of stealing.

At the end of the video, the child was seen crying and sitting in the back of the police vehicle.

The officials' actions have drawn furious reactions from social media users with many terming the action unbelievable. "They traumatised the kid over a bag of chip. Unbelivable," tweeted a user named @JIBoudreau.

Syracuse Reviewing Police Actions

The Syracuse police Department is conducting an investigation on the matter. The department revealed that they are aware of the video being circulated on social media of multiple Syracuse police officials and juvenile accused of stealing, according to Daily Mail. The department is also reviewing the body-worn cameras of officials.

Police have also maintained that misinformation is being spread with regard to the matter. The department said that the juvenile suspected of larceny was not placed in handcuffs. He was placed in the rear of a patrol unit where he was directly brought home. Officers met with the child's father and no charges were filed.