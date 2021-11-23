Disturbing Video Shows Inmates Hurling Microwave at Mentally Ill Man's Head in NJ Prison

A disturbing video showed a group of inmates brutally attacking another inmate in a New Jersey prison. One of the attackers even hurled a microwave at the victim during the ambush. The attack which took place at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark was caught on camera. The victim, Jayshawn Boyd's attorney informed on Monday, November 22, that the fight left Boyd is in a coma, fighting for his life after the attack.

The 2-minute long video showed Boyd, 22, who suffers from Schizophrenia, standing in a common area of the prison, when a total of 7 inmates, dressed in white started assaulting him. The assailants started punching Boyd, who eventually fell to the ground. The inmates did not appear to stop even then and hit him with their shoes. One of the attackers, who held what seemed to be an industrial broom, used it to hit Boyd when other inmates were busy stomping on him.

Inmates hit Jayshawn Boyd with mop, broom, and microwave

The inmates could be seen looking for objects to hit Boyd when one of them appeared to emerge with a bucket full of mop water and dumped it on him. Another inmate grabbed a garbage can and threw it at Boyd before picking up a microwave and hurling it at him four times. By the end of the video, Boyd could be seen lying lifeless on the ground with blood spattered all around him. The guards appeared to show no interest in the fight as they didn't try to stop the attackers. It is not clear what provoked the attack.

Charges were filed against the attackers

Boyd's attorney informed that his family received the video documenting the attack anonymously. A spokesperson for Essex County suspects that Boyd was attacked by Byad Lockett, Darryl Watson, Isaad Jackson, Tyshon Armour, Henry Asencio, Jaquil Anderson, and Maurice Hutchins based on the identification from the video. Charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and third-degree rioting were filed against the attackers. The case, however, is yet to go before a grand jury, according to the Post.

Jayshawn Boyd was arrested on charges of domestic altercations

Jayshawn Boyd, who suffers from Schizophrenia, was arrested on September 9 on charges of two domestic altercations involving his mother and his brother. According to NJ.com, Boyd was transferred from Essex County Jail to a psychiatry hospital, while he awaited trial. He was set to plead guilty to criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a weapon and was released awaiting sentencing. Boy, however, failed to show up at the court on the day of the sentencing, and later surrendered, following which, he was sent to Essex County jail.