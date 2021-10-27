Disney's New 'Lightyear' Movie: Twitterati Divided Over Tim Allen Being Replaced by Chris Evans

Pixar and Disney dropped the first-ever teaser trailer of Lightyear on Wednesday, October 27, and the internet went into a frenzy over Chis Evans voicing 'the original Buzz Lightyear' in the new movie. While some fans welcomed the move, calling it an 'upgrade', others dissed the change and dubbed it a 'massive disrespect' towards Tim Allen, who voiced Buzz in Toy Story films.

Chief creative officer of Pixar, Pete Docter, elaborated on the difference between the characters voiced by Evans and Allen during an Investor Day 2020 tease. "When we created the very first Toy Story, we designed Buzz Lightyear with the idea that he was a toy based on some really cool character from an epic blockbuster film. All these years later, we decided it's time to make that film," he said.

"I'm covered in goosebumps," wrote Chris Evans on Twitter. "Nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I'm a part of this and it's basically always on my mind," he added. The film, directed by Angus MacLane is expected to hit the theatres next summer. MacLane has movies like The Incredibles, WALL-E, Ratatouille, Up, Toy Story 3, Finding Dory, and many more to his name.

Lightyear is a standalone movie

"This is standalone. It's the Buzz Lightyear movie. It's that character but as the space ranger, not as the toy," Angus MacLane explained. He also added that the new movie is a "straightforward sci-fi action film about the Buzz Lightyear character". "In the Toy Story universe, it would be like a movie that maybe Andy would have seen, that would have made him want a Buzz Lightyear figure," he added.

Team Chris Evans Vs team Tim Allen

Some Twitterati expressed excitement over Chris Evans voicing BuzzLightyear and called him an "upgrade over Tim Allen". "Going from Tim Allen to Chris Evans is one of the biggest upgrades in the whole of recorded film animated history," one person tweeted.

Other fans, however, were disappointed over not seeing Tim Allen in the new Lightyear movie and called it a "massive disrespect" towards the actor. One fan even said making a "Buzz Lightyear without Tim Allen makes zero sense."