The Coronavirus scare, which later became a pandemic prompted a lot of closures. One such closure is that of Disneyland, which closes its doors to the public on Saturday until the month-end, after reviewing the governor of California's executive order. The Disneyland Resort announced on Friday that it will be donating all excess food during the closure to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.

In a blog post, the park said, "The Disneyland Resort has an ongoing commitment to reducing food waste, and during the temporary closure of Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park will be donating excess food inventory to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County." While the mission of the Food Bank of orange county is to end hunger. The post added that the park would be closely following the food safety guidelines, excess inventory of dairy among others.

Disney resort has been on the food donation program

The resort has been on the food donation program since 2014. "Unserved food from select locations is regularly donated to support those in need within the local community. This program is in addition to the food scraps diversion program, which also supports our environmental efforts in reducing food waste," the blog said.

It also donated more than 20,000 meals to the same food bank last year while 'Disney VoluntEARS' volunteered for it. The closure of Disneyland received unwelcome tweets like "Never thought I'd see the day where every Disney resort around the world is closed....," while the decision to donate excess food received welcome tweets. Further, Walt Disney would be paying its cast members in the period of closure.