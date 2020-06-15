After being shut for nearly five months due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is set to reopen on Thursday, announced the theme park in a statement on Monday.

The park which is situated on Lantau Island, made several announcements in the statement. One was that all guests including members and ticket holders will have to book trips to the park on its website. It must be done seven to eight days before the planned visit. Children below the age of three will not require reservations, and they will be free of charge.

Strict Safety Measures To Be In Place

Social-distancing measures will be implemented in queues, restaurants, on rides, and at other facilities throughout the park, while character experiences requiring close interaction and close-up photos are to be temporarily suspended, reported the South China Morning Post newspaper.

Guests will have to fill out a health declaration form online, and undergo temperature screening upon arrival. Masks must all be worn, except when eating and drink, the park has announced.

Services Within The Park To Resume Gradually

Hotel services at the resort are also to reopen gradually, while MTR train services on the Disneyland Resort line will resume on Wednesday. The pandemic prompted Disneyland theme parks around the world to close temporarily, the South China Morning Post report said.

The resort in Shanghai was the first of its 12 parks to reopen last month, but restricted its daily capacity to a third of its normal 80,000 visitors, admitting 24,000 visitors on its first day.

Disney shut the parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong before the Lunar New Year holiday in January, as the virus outbreak intensified. It closed its theme park in Tokyo in February, and its parks across the US and Paris in March. They remain closed until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies)