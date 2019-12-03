The Dragon Ball franchise was most well known during the 90s and early 2000s but the recent Dargon Ball Super managed to earn back its fans and also interest a new group of the target audience in the growing world of anime. Fortunately, it looks like the classic television show's return has already got Hollywood's attention to bring the franchise to the big screens but not in its animated form.

Aside from seeing success with the recent new series, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the anime feature film gained more traction after it was released in Japanese theatres back in December 2018. The film even made its way to theatres in the US and other foreign regions such as India.

Disney working on a Dragon Ball live-action movie based on the Z series?

It seems the profound response from the masses may have caught Disney's eye to adapt the anime as a live-action. An earlier report by We Got This Covered had revealed that the Mouse House was in the process of developing a Dragon Ball movie for the big screen as a live-action. Adding more evidence to the report, industry insider Daniel Richtman tweeted an interesting response stating, "Dragon Ball movie maybe finally?!?!".

Though the journalist didn't have anything else to say other than that cryptic tweet, WGTC believes Richtman seems to hear the same information the agency did earlier in November. You can check out the tweet below.

Crazy Rich Asians breakout star Henry Golding reportedly being eyed to play Vegeta

For those unaware, the original report had revealed that the live-action movie would be a big-budget project with a full Asian cast. Ludi Lin was reportedly being eyed to play as Goku while Henry Golding, the breakout star from Crazy Rich Asians was in consideration to portray Vegeta.

The film would be based on the Dragon Ball Z storyline and is potentially expected to be the Mouse House' next cinematic franchise like the MCU. It must be noted that there haven't been any other trade news websites backing the report yet and fans are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

The reaction towards the news has been mixed since many believe Disney might not be the right studio to handle a live-action project adapting an anime after witnessing the Lion King live-action. On the other hand, some are hopeful since the media giant has managed to create an entire blockbuster franchise with Marvel.