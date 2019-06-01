Disney just dropped some impeccable character posters of the upcoming Lion King live-action movie! While the makers already proved the magnanimity of the film's ultra-realistic work in the trailer of the film, the posters also seem to match each and every character to precision! With a cast so grand, everything about the production of Lion King has to be top-notch, right?

Along with the character posters, a TV spot for the Lion King was also released by Disney. For the uninitiated, the stupendous cast of Jon Favreau's The Lion King includes Donald Glover as adult Simba while JD McCrary plays the young Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has voiced for adult Nala while Shahid Wright Joseph plays the young Nala, James Earl Jones reprises his role as Mufasa as does Alfre Woodard, who voices Sarabi, Chiwetel Ejiofor has voiced for Scar, Timon and Pumba are voiced by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen respectively, Rafiki by John Kani and Zazu by John Oliver. You can check out all the character posters below.

The TV spot for The Lion King is also pretty cool. Watch it below.

Ever since Favreau announced that he would be recreating The Lion King, people have had but one pertinent question, is it a live-action or an animated film? Considering how real animals aren't used and the animation is too life-like to be deemed as just an animated movie. Speaking to Gizmodo, Favreau did shed some light on this debate. He said, "Well, it's difficult because it's neither [animation nor live-action], really," and further added, "There are no real animals and there are no real cameras and...there's not even any performance that's being captured. But to say it's animated, I think, is misleading as far as what the expectations might be. And it also changes the way you sit and watch it."

Further claiming that the script and production of the film are as close to how fans have envisioned the classic film, Favreau quoted, "We're staying very, very close to what you think it's gonna be. I think part of it is just understanding the way memory works. What expectations are and then being able to do things like, 'I think we can [improve] the humour here, I don't think this joke holds up as well, I think we could change the characterization of this character to feel more consistent with the rest of the film, or more current [so it] doesn't feel like it's something from a different era.'"

The Lion King is set to release on July 19. It is going to be super eventful. Thanks to the success of Aladdin's live-action starring Will Smith, huge bets are riding on the box office success of The Lion King.