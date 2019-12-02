Christmas is nearing in and there's no question that moviegoers are going to find it hard to hit theaters during snow in December. Fortunately, Streaming services are using the opportunity to attract viewers with new content to experience and enjoy. One particular direct-to-consumer, Disney Plus has already unveiled its new list of movies for this new month.

The Mouse House released a brief teaser type video revealing all the titles to expect on Disney Plus this December. Marvel films like Thor: Ragnarok and even the recent Star Wars 8th installment, The Last Jedi were confirmed to be on way to the service. But it must be noted that all films & TV shows teased in the video will be released on different dates as scheduled.

Films weren't the only limelight of the teaser as even bare glimpses of Disney Plus Original shows' upcoming episodes like The Mandalorian (Episodes 5-8 |December 6, 13, 18, 27) and High School Musical: The Series were revealed.

Animated Marvel films like Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts and Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron are already available for streaming since December 1. Whereas Marvel's Spider-Man will stream on December 31.

Thor: Ragnarok will stream on December 5 on Disney Plus

Other exciting contents that fans can look forward to are One Day At Disney (shorts), episodes 1-4 streaming on December 6, 13, 20, 27th respectively. And Marvel's Hero Project (New Episodes 5-8 December 6, 13, 20, 27).

Disney Plus is sure to attract a lot with its new gallery of content ranging from Marvel to Star Wars to other Disney content. The SVOD platform is inching closer to its one month anniversary and is already reported to have garnered over 15 million subscribers from United States, Canada and the Netherlands.

Netflix has remained unfazed by the competition with the company's CCO insisting that the rising players in the streaming industry haven't affected them at all. Even Wall Street analysts have stated that Disney Plus hasn't impacted the existing streaming service Netflix.

"We have not seen an increase in the percentage of Netflix subscribers who expect to cancel Netflix in favor of Disney+," Piper Jaffray Michael Olson said. "In other words, most existing Netflix subscribers appear to be trending towards multiple streaming video subscriptions."