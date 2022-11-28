After not making much of an impact with queer or gay characters, Disney may be looking at cutting off LGBTQ+ content from its films for good. Its latest animation Strange World did not get much of a response and got crushed at the box office.

Strange World has a queer hero, actually a queer teen who is also biracial. Despite being shockingly progressive, the animation didn't get off with a bang or a whimper as a matter of fact.

It hit cinemas with zero fanfare and marketing initiatives, like no McDonald's Strange World toys and no trailers giving a peek into the film. The animation fell behind expectations with $11.9 million from 4,175 North American theatres over the weekend, and $18.6 million over the five-day holiday frame. Strange World was expected to earn $30 million to $40 million.

Why the Low Spirit?

Fingers are being pointed at Disney for failing to create a "wave" for Strange World. David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, said this is a weak opening by Disney animation standards. "At a cost of $180 million, plus marketing expenses, the film will finish in the red, even with good ancillary income."

Word is that Disney opted not to submit Strange World to several smaller markets, including the entire Middle East, Malaysia and Indonesia because the movie features a gay character. It should be noted that films with LGBTQ references have been regularly targeted by censors in those territories. Moreover, Disney wasn't willing to cut out parts of the movie to comply with their guidelines.

Though Strange World boasts diversity, it hasn't created ripples. The film centers an interracial couple and their queer son.

Disney Removed Gay Characters from Pixar Movies

Earlier in the year, Disney was accused of cutting LGBTQ+ content from Pixar films during the editing process. Pixar claimed that Disney executives barred moments of gay affection from films before they are released.

A letter signed by the LGBTQ+ employees of Pixar and their allies highlighted that even of creating LGBTQIA+ content was the answer to fixing the discriminatory legislation in the world, they are being barred from creating it.