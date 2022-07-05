Disney To Lose Iconic Mickey Mouse Character's Exclusivity Rights Soon; Here's Why

Disney will soon lose its nearly 93 years old iconic character in the next two years due to US copyright laws. The intellectual property rights expire in the US 95 years after the publication of the work. Mickey approaches his 95th birthday in 2024.

As copyrights in the US expire, the character will become part of the public domain. After this, anyone can use characters or concepts to forgo requesting permission or paying copyright charges to the company, according to a report.

Disney's Copyright Of Mickey Mouse Will Expire in 2024

When Mickey Mouse first appeared back in 1928, Disney's copyright was protected for 56 years. The company then supported the Copyright Act of 1976, which extended protections for 75 years. In 1998, Disney lobbied for a further extension, resulting in total protection of 95 years, bringing us to the present day, according to 10Play.

Mickey Mouse Was Created In 1928

The character was created in 1928 and it was a prominent cartoon in animation as it had synchronized sound.

Mickey Mouse Has Gone Through Several Transformations

"Over the years, Mickey Mouse has gone through several transformations to his physical appearance and personality. In his early years, the impish and mischievous Mickey looked more rat-like, with a long pointy nose, black eyes, a smallish body with spindly legs and a long tail," according to the National Museum of American History.

Mickey Mouse Was Originally Created To Create Your Own Stories

Daniel Mayeda, â€‹â€‹associate director of the Documentary Film Legal Clinic at UCLA School of Law, told the Guardian that Mickey Mouse was originally created to create your own stories with this character.

"But if you do so in a way that people will think of Disney â€“ which is kind of likely because they have been investing in this character for so long â€“ then in theory, Disney could say you violated my copyright," said Mayeda.