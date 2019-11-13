All didn't go well for The Walt Disney Company a few hours into its ambitious launch of streaming service Disney+. The company seemed to have been hit by a few technical errors, just an hour into its official launch on Tuesday.

A large number of users encountered problems while they tried to download the newly launched streaming service. Many users complained of an error message that flashed on their screens when they tried to download the Disney+ app.

The message on the screens read "unable to connect". The message appeared from below characters "Wreak-It Ralph", which compelled many users to exit the service with the only option left to try and log in at a later time to download the service.

Also, a large number of users in Puerto Rico, who had pre-ordered Disney+ services in Puerto Rico, Canada and other places, were show an error message saying that "Disney+ is only available in certain regions."

The company on Tuesday said that it has delayed its launch in Puerto Rico and the services will now be available to users in that place only after a week on November 19. This left thousands of users disappointed who have been waiting for the launch of Disney's streaming service for months now.

Disney assures to resolve problem fast

A Disney spokesperson said that the company was working to quickly identify and solve the service outrages. The spokesperson said that the consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded the company's highest expectations but it also aware of the current user issues and is working to swiftly resolve them.

Many users took to Twitter to report the problem as early as 7 am EST. While a large number of users complained of encountering the technical error and the message that flashed on their screens, there were also a large number of users, who complained that they were not being able to Disney+ app in Apple's App Store.

As many as 7,300 accounted complaints were reported in the first hour. Incidentally, Disney had reportedly prepared itself to face some technical problems on its launch day.

The company uses a streaming technology called BAMTech, which it uses to prevent and resolve buffering or streaming outrages for its ESPN+ services and will be using the same technology for its Disney+ services too. Disney has been testing its services for months now. The subscription for the services cost $69.99 per year, and features content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.