Disney Kids' Series Baymax's Scene Showing Trans Person Buying Pads Labeled 'Woke Nonsense' By Critics

A scene showing transman buying period pads in a Disney series is outraging some on social media. The scene from Baymax is on target if some critics, who are accusing Disney of trying to "re-engineer the discourse around kids and sexuality.

Conservative author and activist Christopher Rufo underlined the scene, which has received more than six million views on Twitter.

Men Can Have Periods For Children

"I've obtained leaked video from Disney's upcoming show "Baymax," which promotes the transgender flag and the idea that men can have periods for children as young as two years old. It's all part of Disney's plan to re-engineer the discourse around kids and sexuality," tweeted Rufo.

Despite being heavily criticized by some, the clip has also been praised by many across social media. The footage emerged after Disney triggered a controversy in 2022 over a same-sex kissing scene in Lightyear.

Baymax Asks For Suggestions While Purchasing Sanitary Products

Rufo shared the clip that shows the Baymax character purchasing sanitary products in a store, where he asks others for help to determine the best product to purchase.

The first woman suggested her tampons while another said that she uses pads as those are comfortable for her.

The third person who provided a suggestion to the Baymax is a trans person who wore a trans flag on their T-shirt. "I will give you the one with wings" said the transgender character.

More to follow