Walt Disney Co mentioned on Tuesday that it is going to launch Disney+ in right more nations of Europe, as millions of people stuck at home during the coronavirus or COVID-19 lockdowns turn to streaming services for the sake of entertainment.

Disney+ is going to debut in Denmark, Portugal, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium and Luxembourg on September 15, the home of the Mickey Mouse stated.

Disney+ in Europe

The streaming service that featured the popular series "The Mandalorian" is live in eight countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom. Disney+, which made its debut in November in the United States, attracted more than 50 million paid users, Disney said in April.

