The Walt Disney Co stated on Wednesday that Disney+ has registered more than 50 million paid users with eight million coming from the Asian country India where the video streaming service got rolled out last week.

The rival company Netflix Inc, which is available more than 190 countries has almost 167 million paid subscribers worldwide according to the last reported quarter. The coronavirus pandemic and also the lockdown has driven a boom 9n the usage of online gaming, communications and streaming.

Disney+ has 50 million paid users

Disney+ was rolled out in eight European countries, including the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland, in the last two weeks, the company said. It was launched in the United States in November. The service is available in India in conjunction with the Hotstar streaming platform, which was acquired as part of Disney's $71 billion purchase of Twenty-First Century Fox in 2019.

(With agency inputs)