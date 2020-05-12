Disney Springs will partially open on May 20. Initially, only limited shopping and dining areas as well as a limited number of visitors will be allowed inside the venue.

Theme parks and resort hotels will continue to be closed for now. Disney Springs members will be made to wear face coverings and safety measures will be enhanced.

Disney World in central Florida has been closed since March 2020, soon after social distancing norms were set and a lockdown was announced following a surge in coronavirus infections in the US.

Disney World reservations

The Disney World website stated that it will start accepting reservations from July 1. However, there are no details about reopening of parks.

In a post published on the Disney Park's blog, Disney's Chief Medical Officer Pamela Hymel explained how the theme park will function during the partial reopening.

There will be a phased reopening, strict adherence to physical distancing and capacity measures, cleanliness and sanitization, screening and prevention support and special training for the cast.

What to do and what not to do

Retail and dining locations will be opened prior to the opening of theme parks. Under physical distancing and capacity measures issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and appropriate government agencies, the Play Disney Parks app will be put to use and virtual queues probably will be encouraged at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

The park will soon decide on determining areas that need frequent cleaning and sanitization including high-traffic areas and the products and processes to be used.

While determining rules of screening and prevention support, the park will follow the general guidelines issued including PPEs and face coverings. In addition, it will arrange for hand sanitizers and hand washing stations across the resorts.

The cast members will be given special training and their safety will also be ensured.