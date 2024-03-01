Discovery: Humpback Whales Engage in Same-Sex Sexual Encounter off Hawaii Coast

Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery in their study of humpback whales, capturing images of a rarely witnessed event: sexual intercourse between two male individuals. This revelation challenges previous assumptions about the behavior of these magnificent creatures.

The sighting, which occurred off the coast of Hawaii in January 2022, marks the first documented instance of homosexual behavior among humpback whales. Two photographers on a boat near the island of Maui observed as two male whales approached and circled the vessel before engaging in sexual activity.

Analysis of the photographs revealed intriguing details about the encounter. One of the whales, identified as Whale A, exhibited a significant jaw injury that likely affected its ability to feed normally. The other whale, Whale B, maintained its penis extruded throughout the interaction, occasionally penetrating Whale A's genital opening while using its pectoral fins to hold onto it.

Scientists note that such non-reproductive sexual behavior serves various purposes in the animal kingdom. It could be practice for future encounters, a means of establishing and maintaining relationships between individuals, or a method of asserting dominance.

Marine ecologist Robert Pitman of the Mammal Institute at Oregon State University offered insights into the observed behavior. He suggested that during breeding season, adult male whales may focus solely on mating, leading them to engage in sexual activities with other males, particularly if the latter are unresponsive or weakened by illness.

Whale A, in this case, appeared to be in poor health, possibly due to its jaw injury and a high parasite load. Despite the rarity of such sightings, researchers emphasize the importance of further study to understand the full range of behaviors exhibited by humpback whales.