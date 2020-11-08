Luke David Anderson, born in Victoria, Australia. Until the age of 13 Luke grew up on the Mornington Peninsular in Melbourne, then his family moved to Airlie Beach in the Whitsundays, on the North-Eastern Coast of Australia. He always had an entrepreneurial mindset.

Being personally involved in 40 businesses by the age of 30, Luke has seen it all. Luke always affirmed to himself he would never let anything stand in the way of his happiness and financial success.

A brief about the start of Luke's journey

Luke moved out of home very young and negotiated with the high school to only attend 3 days a week, leaving the rest of the days to work at a retail store. He spent his spare time starting and growing his businesses. At the age of 15, by the day he was buying and selling cars, and by the night he started DJing at local house parties. This is when he became passionate about music. Luke started his DJ business and moved back and forth between Melbourne and The Whitsundays expanding his skill set and learning off some incredible talents. He used to perform gigs at local events, nightclubs, and weddings under the brand LA Walker.

List of businesses, Luke worked on

Luke throughout his career has started and closed a bunch of businesses, which include a building a company, a popular local hairdressing salon, a surf, and clothing store, and a few more. Some of them were a failure but Luke never gave up.

He then opened his scaffolding business. Initially, he was struggling but gradually he built relationships with people in the industry and grew it in huge proportions. "I have made a lot of money and lost a lot of money. I've made a lot of mistakes and I think that is the key to growing – to learn from your mistakes",

Luke is a travel freak, thus plans to visit more countries and do business

Luke travels and shares his personal and professional experiences with others. He invests in both business and people. Luke has crossed over 10s of millions in sales over 10 different verticals and manages hundreds of staff and still wishes to visit more countries expanding his mindset and skills where he can. "I choose business as my way of thinking to see openings and provide solutions for the market, I don't switch off. Always on. I would rather be always on working for myself rather than always working for someone else".