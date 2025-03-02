Digital transformation in action: how the developer behind Uzbektelecom's super app is redefining user experience

Uzbektelecom—the largest telecommunications operator in Uzbekistan—has been actively expanding its digital services and modernizing its infrastructure. In 2023, the company significantly increased its subscriber base, and in 2024, it nearly tripled its net profit.

One of the company's most groundbreaking projects is a million-user super app developed by Jaloliddin Erkiniy. Thanks to its user-friendly interface and wide range of features, the app played a significant role in attracting new users and boosting customer loyalty. Currently, Jaloliddin works as a Senior iOS Engineer at FINTECH FORGE, where he applies his expertise in new business domains.

We spoke with the former telecom developer about his experience working on the super app, his career in fintech, his projects at T-Bank, where he worked on developing exclusive features for premium clients, and his approaches to team development.

Jaloliddin Erkiniy began his career in mobile development at a startup, where he was responsible for integrating payment functionality into a new messaging app. He wasn't just overseeing mobile development—he was hands-on, writing code, assembling a team, conducting interviews, and ensuring the technical implementation of the entire concept. As a result, the startup became the first in Uzbekistan to introduce QR code payments and peer-to-peer money transfers directly within chat conversations—years before Apple rolled out similar functionality.

"At that time, no one in our country was using QR codes for payments, and even internationally, the technology was not yet widely adopted. There was no one to learn from, so we had to build everything from scratch. But we succeeded," recalls Erkiniy. "Our solutions resonated with users, the startup grew its customer base, and we attracted investor attention."

After his success in fintech, Jaloliddin transitioned to telecommunications, joining Uzbektelecom to develop a mobile app for customers. In just four months, his team launched the initial version, which has since evolved into a full-fledged super app with a broad range of functionalities. Today, over one million users across Uzbekistan rely on it for their daily needs.

"We transformed a basic telecom app into a universal super app packed with valuable features. Users can manage their accounts, track data usage, top up balances, and access various services offered by Uzbektelecom," says Erkiniy.

During development, he worked closely with customers, troubleshooting issues, improving internal engineering tools, and ensuring data security. "All of this helped streamline business processes, increase revenue, and deliver a consistently high-quality service," he adds.

At the end of 2023, Erkiniy's team rolled out a Face ID-based identity verification system. Users enter their passport number and take a selfie, which is then verified against government databases. Upon approval, they gain access to exclusive features. These include opening a cashback wallet, creating a brokerage account through the investment module, ordering a SIM card without visiting sales offices, signing a contract for home internet connection, and requesting various government services such as tax payment records, labor book copies, and pension contributions.

Between January and August 2024, the app processed transactions totaling 73 billion Uzbekistani soums (~$5.7 million) and facilitated services worth 68.6 billion soums (~$5.3 million). Additionally, its investment feature helped raise 43.6 billion soums (~$3.4 million) during an IPO. By December 2024, MyUZTELECOM had amassed 1.6 million monthly active users across iOS and Android.

Beyond telecommunications, Jaloliddin has extensive experience in the banking sector. In 2020, he was working on a mobile app for Aloqabank, but when the pandemic hit, priorities shifted. His team quickly pivoted to creating a Telegram bot that enabled customers to apply for bank cards remotely.

The project was completed in just two months. Users submitted applications by uploading a passport photo and selfie, and upon approval, received their cards via mail. "This solution not only retained our existing customers but also attracted new ones. During the lockdown, we issued thousands of cards, allowing people to continue using banking services without interruption," says Erkiniy.

Jaloliddin also worked at one of Russia's largest banks, "Tinkoff," which is now known as T-Bank. He was invited to join the team responsible for developing the investment app T-Investing, which serves 44 million clients nationwide. The bank's ecosystem includes a wide range of services, from digital banking and investments to mobile telecommunications.

Initially, Jaloliddin was responsible for key iOS features, including stock market order placements and brokerage account management. Four months in, he transitioned to the Premium team, where he focused on developing exclusive features for high-net-worth clients.

As part of the project, he worked on developing personalized trading recommendations and creating tax support tools, including the ability to upload and view tax returns. He also enhanced the chat functionality, making it easier for clients to submit and track appeals, and implemented a "zero-error" system for production releases, ensuring high code reliability. Additionally, Jaloliddin led the development of an automated client qualification process to assign higher investor ratings.

His contributions had a significant impact on T-Bank's business, boosting customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. The improved UI/UX and expanded functionality attracted new users, increased trading volumes, and deepened client engagement. Personalized investment recommendations empowered clients to make more informed decisions, while integrated tax tools simplified reporting, reducing barriers for investors.

Jaloliddin is deeply committed to team development. He mentors junior developers, helping them grow professionally. During hiring processes, he prioritizes soft skills and potential, believing that technical expertise can be acquired on the job. "Team chemistry is crucial. Strong relationships within a team are the foundation of productivity," he emphasizes. At T-Bank, one of his key roles was intern mentorship—many of his trainees successfully transitioned into full-time positions at the company.

Jaloliddin participates in professional competitions as a jury member. Notably, he served as a judge for the international startup competition Burning Heroes, which attracts entrepreneurs from around the world. This competition is designed to support young tech companies by providing networking opportunities, feedback from venture investors and entrepreneurs, as well as consulting and resources for scaling.

As part of the competition, participants submit applications, pitch their projects, and go through a preliminary selection process. The best startups get the chance to present their ideas in live pitch sessions before the jury. Jaloliddin found this role particularly exciting, as it allowed him to connect with promising startup founders and share his knowledge and expertise.

After years of experience in telecommunications and fintech, Jaloliddin is considering new fields. "I'd love to try my hand at developing applications for streaming platforms and social networks," he shares.