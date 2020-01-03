Global association for the exhibition industry, UFI's upcoming 15th Asia-Pacific conference will be held in Macau, from 5 to 6 March, 2020, with the main theme being 'Thriving in Challenging Times,' with a focus on finding solutions to regional challenges facing the exhibition industry.

The registration began with early bird rates available until 23 January, 2020 for the event hosted by the Macau Fair & Trade Association, which is open to all exhibition industry professionals and sessions in the Asia-Pacific region. The conference will address the instability, upheaval and changes that are testing the exhibition industry in the region and it seeks to offer solutions for delegates to grow and develop despite odd circumstances.

The day before the conference, 4 March, will see the third edition of the Digital Innovation Forum, also hosted by the Macau Fair & Trade Association, said organizers. Experts from the exhibition industry and outside industries will share experience and concepts for more digital, data-driven and customer-focused organisations.

The UFI bar is high for this conference, with 300 delegates from 22 countries and regions attending the 2019 edition held in Tokyo, making it the biggest of its kind in the event's 14-year history.

15th edition of UFI

"We are excited to bring the 15th edition of the UFI Asia-Pacific Conference back to Macau. This event was last held in Macau in 2008, and much has changed in Macau and the region since then," said Mark Cochrane, UFI Asia-Pacific Regional Manager and BSG Managing Director. "This event has gone from strength to strength. In terms of content, networking and learning opportunities, the UFI Asia-Pacific Conference is unmatched. We look forward to another successful event next March."

The Macau Fair & Trade Association (FTA), established in 2001, aims to promote the development of convention and exhibition industry and related business in the region. Over the past 14 years, the UFI Asia-Pacific Conference has become one of the exhibition industry's most important gatherings for networking. Each year, the UFI Asia-Pacific Conference attracts around 300 leaders from organizers, venues, associations, service providers and government bodies.