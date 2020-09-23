Digital Marketing is no less than Maze. Considering the diverse nature of the same, one can easily be lost. One can be overwhelmed by the branches of it, SEO, SMO, SMM, Inorganic, Ads, Reputation Management, Email Marketing, Native, Pops - it can be just endless.

Digital marketing is the component of marketing that utilizes the internet and online-based digital technologies such as desktop computers, mobile phones, and other digital media and platforms to promote products and services.

As Digital marketing expert Gaurav Madaan says, "One can easily navigate this maze if we understand the basics. Every organization runs on the fuel of money". He believes that can be generated only when one either gets Leads or Sales.

Here is how Gaurav describes the only 3 Elemental things that are required to do this namely:

1. Copywriting - The Art of converting a Visitor into a Lead or Sale

2. Sales Funnels - The Art of getting the same customers to spend more with your company over a period of time

3. Paid Ads - The Art of getting an endless stream of traffic on demand (mostly Facebook and Google Ads)

The role of digital marketing is to help you garner new traffic, leads, and sales for your business by reaching people looking for your products and services. Gaurav added, "If one can learn just these 3 skills, the person can easily navigate this never-ending maze of Digital Marketing".

His passion for Digital is unmatched and he continues helping business owners, students, and professionals to upgrade their skills in the true sense of Digital + Marketing. He has mentored more than 1,00,000+ Entrepreneurs, Business Owners, Professionals, and Students via his training.