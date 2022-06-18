Digital Creator Dr. Charles Lee is an Aesthetic Surgeon Who Specializes in Rhinoplasty

Dr. Charles Lee attended medical school at the university that pioneered plastic surgery, Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. He is double board-certified, holding board certifications by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology.

His clinic is ENHANCEÂ® Medical Clinic, where he performs different types of facial reconstruction surgery- focusing on improving patient beauty. Dr. Lee is a pioneer in rhinoplasty, a surgery to repair and reshape the nose.

In order to perform the surgery, Dr. Lee removes a piece of cartilage from the patient's ribs to use in reshaping and reforming the patient's nose. Says Dr. Lee, "My practice currently focuses on improving facial aesthetics through non-surgical and surgical routes. Nasal surgery and facial bone reshaping are the most sought-after procedures in my practice."

Rhinoplasty has many different benefits. Patients have the procedure done for anything from removing a bump on the nose to repairing a deviated septum to allow for better breathing. Rhinoplasty can straighten the bridge of the nose, decrease the size of the nostrils, increase the size of the nostrils, reshape the tip of the nose, and correct damage from different types of injuries.

The most beneficial part of the surgery for the patient's physical health is the correction of a deviated septum. A deviated septum obstructs breathing airways and causes several different symptoms. Most cannot breathe deeply due to the blockage in one of the two airways. Patients with this condition suffer from symptoms such as difficulty breathing, particularly during exercise, frequent sinus infections, and nosebleeds. All correctable with the help of an expert surgeon, like Dr. Lee.

In addition to Rhinoplasty, Dr. Lee's clinic performs many other types of aesthetic facial reconstruction, such as jawline slimming and eyebrow lifts. They also perform several different types of nonsurgical procedures for people who are not willing to undergo surgery. Some examples of these procedures include ThermiVaÂ®, laser hair removal, injectable fillers, BOTOXÂ® Cosmetic and DysportÂ®, laser skin resurfacing, chemical peels, ThermiTightÂ®, ThermiSmoothÂ®, light treatments, thread lift, UltherapyÂ®, KYBELLAÂ®, and Vivace RF microneedling. More information on both surgical and nonsurgical procedures can be obtained by contacting the clinic.

Dr. Lee wants to educate the public on safe procedures and allow his followers to explore everything plastic surgery can accomplish. He has created digital content that shows both before and after photos and videos and is posted on his TikTok channel @drlee90210. He has about 905,000 followers on TikTok, and his digital content has received 31.4 million likes. He also shares his message on popular television talk shows, such as The Montel Williams Show, The Tyra Banks Show, CNN with Paula Zahn, Oprah, and The Doctors.

Potential patients can also live chat with staff from Dr. Lee's staff via the Internet on Dr. Lee's website, enhanceplasticsurgery.com