Said Ahmad, the man behind the success of the famous Instagrammer, Just Sul shares how he had the vision and belief it would be inevitable for such a unique character to go viral on the internet.

Said Ahmad is a Lebanese-Belgian comedian, digital content creator, and entrepreneur who started his journey in 2015. Said never thought of becoming a comedian and channelized his inner talent until he met Just Sul. It was back in 2012 when Said Ahmad met Sul for the first time in Lusaka, Zambia.

Talking about his first encounter and the overall experience, Said Ahmad shares, "I met Sul for the first time in 2012 in Lusaka, Zambia. He's a mechanical and electrical engineer at my father's company. We always got along and joked with each other. In 2015 I moved to Zambia after graduating from university in London, and I got to know Sul on a more personal level. With Social Media growing, I saw potential in Sul to go viral as a comedian. You rarely see a middle-aged, stereotypical Indian man, westernized and urbanized - so I had the vision and I knew it would be inevitable for such a unique character to go viral!"

Said further adds, "Sul is an amazing person! Despite his life-changing success and stardom, he still is as humble as the person I first met. You're always guaranteed a laugh behind the scenes with JustSul!"

Said's content was widely appreciated by the netizens which further generated spark in him to take this up as a full-time job.

Said Ahmad has a huge interest in the digital medium and utilizes the platform to create content that not only grabs the eyeballs of the audience but also tickles the funny bones.