Did Zayn Malik Call Gigi Hadid's Mother Yolanda a 'Dutch slut' During Argument?

In response to Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda's claims that Zyan Malik physically "struck" her during an argument, the former One Direction singer pleaded no contest to the allegations, Page Six reports. Malik, 28, was charged with four counts of harassment. The charges against the singer stemmed from an argument last month, during which he allegedly called Yolanda a "Dutch slut" and screamed at her telling her to "stay away from [my] fâ€“king daughter [Khai]."

Zayn Malik, who entered his plea on Wednesday, October 27, allegedly pushed Yolanda into a dresser during the altercation. According to Page Six, the alleged incident took place at the Pennsylvania home that Zayn Malik shares with Gigi Hadid, 26. During the heated argument, Malik is also alleged to have mentioned "the fâ€“king sperm that came out of [his] fâ€“king câ€“k" and called upon Gigi to "strap on some fâ€“king balls and defend your partner against your fâ€“king mother in my house."

Zayn Malik denied Yolanda Hadid's claims

While the documents claim Malik "grabbed and shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain," the singer denied any physical contact between him and Yolanda, Page Six reports. The citation obtained by the outlet further mentions that Malik also almost got into a fight with a security guard who was present. "Get the fâ€“k out of my fâ€“king house, copper," Malik allegedly yelled at the guard.

However, in a statement released to TMZ, Malik hoped that Yolanda will "reconsider her false allegations". "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private," singer said.

Zayn Malik was ordered 90 days probation

Malik was fined and ordered 90 days of probation for each count for a total of 360 days, as part of his plea. In addition to that, the singer was instructed to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence supervision program. He was ordered to not have any contact with either Yolanda Hadid or the security guard. If all the conditions are met with no violations, the probation can be terminated.