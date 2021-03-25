Did YouTuber KEEMSTAR Mock SHINee Jonghyun's Death? Void Calls KPop Stans Creeps

KPop fans are slamming YouTuber KEEMSTAR who was featured in a diss track about Kpop stars. KEEMSTAR is being criticized for mocking the death of SHINee's Jonghyun's death. Here is what happened.

In a video released by Void on their YouTube channel, KEEMSTAR is heard speaking negatively about KPop stars and the agencies that manage them. The video had image of Jonghyun's funeral with the lyrics, "What these corporations do to these kids? This ain't right...I wonder why lately man they all committing suicide."

This has enraged KPop fans who have called the diss track disgusting and insensitive. Following the criticism, KEEMSTAR took to Twitter and sought proof from the KPop fans for their allegations. He said: "Lol, y'all lying so much. I'm innocent and you know. You keep spamming I made fun of the Kpop star who passed away. Prove it, video proof please? You can't prove cus I never said any of that. I was featured in the song & said none of that. You caught in 4K HDR Lying," he said.

Why Diss Track?

But later KEEMSTAR tweeted again saying that he had no idea who Jonghyun is and said that he had not seen the final version of video. "No cap, 1. I didn't know he passed away or even who he is. 2. I didn't see the finished video or song. I recorded my part back in oct / nov of 2020," his second tweet read.

KEEMSTAR also said that he was receiving death threats. KPop fans are not only targeting KEEMSTAR but also the YouTube channel Void and its producer Andreas. Reacting to the same, producer took to social media and said that he was not aware of Jonghyun's death and asked the channel to remove the video.

Void also issued a clarification and said that KEEMSTAR has nothing to do with the visuals shown in the video. "KEEMSTAR collaborated with us on this song. He sent his lyrics to us. We put them together with ours and edited it and put it all together. When KEEMSTAR sent his lyrics to us, he did not see the edit, and he did not see our part. He just sent his clips, and that was it. KEEMSTAR did not know our part or the edits. I don't know why everybody is on KEEMSTAR."

But both KEEMSTAR and Void have stood their ground and justified their actions. Speaking about the lyrics criticizing KPop industry, the singer said that when Jonghyun committed suicide people [including KPop fans] were blaming the over competitiveness and pressure of the K-Pop industry.

"Pressure and anxiety induced by these corporations that run these K-Pop and idol groups is the reason why they commit suicide, and I'm saying it's wrong and that's why I'm making a diss track on them. In no way, shape, or form am I mocking anybody's suicide," he stressed.

Void Calls KPop Fans Creeps

Void stated that it will never apologize to KPop fans. "Just wanna clear any confusion and say in no way am I apologizing to these creeps. I will never delete the video and I don't care if you get triggered. Kpop stans will always be a disease and I will never feel threatened by you and am prepared to face you all. F**K KPOPSTANS," Void's tweet read.

He also said that he had received messages and apology from KPop fans for slamming him. He tweeted a video and said that he accepts their apology.

Here is the video of diss track made by Void featuring KEEMSTAR.