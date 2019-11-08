A 28-year-old girl named Stephanie Bovee from Portland woke up at 5 am to a text from her sister that said just "omg." She panicked and assumed something terrible has happened to her newborn nephew at the hospital and immediately started calling everyone.

Since it was early in the morning, her sister and her brother-in-law didn't answer her phone call. Stephanie then called her mother as well and that freaked her out. In just three hours, Stephanie learned that everything was fine in her family and the text message was an odd anomaly.

She was not alone to receive a text like this in the wee hours of the morning and as the day passed, several users took to Twitter claiming they received weird and mystery text messages from people they know.

Stephanie then figured out that her sister and a co-worker received texts from her which she didn't even send. She later realized that she had sent these texts in February 2019 but all of them failed to go through due to network issues and the texts are getting delivered now. The text her sister received wished her a happy Valentine's Day. "Now it's funny," said Stephanie to Oregon Live, "But out of context, it was not cool."

It's not clear why February's texts are getting delivered now and phone companies blamed other careers and offered no further or clear explanations. Mobile carriers released unhelpful explanations for the weird-text phenomenon which appeared to be widespread.

A Sprint spokeswoman said that the texts got delivered due to "maintenance update" and T-Mobile called it a "third party vendor issue,'' while Verizon and AT&T declined to comment.

Also, a 25-year-old girl from California, Marissa Figueroa, got an unwanted text from her ex-boyfriend whom she stopped dating a few months ago and he too got a text from her, which the duo had sent in February, but failed to go through back then. Marissa said that the experience just didn't feel good. "It didn't feel great. It just was not good for me and my mental health to be in contact with him."