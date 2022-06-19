Did Tucker Carlson Call Biden A Child Molester Over Sharing Shower With His Daughter Ashley? Here's What Carlson Exactly Said (WATCH)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson slammed US President Joe Biden over a fresh revelation that he shared shower with his "sex addict" daughter Ashley Biden. During his Friday night show, the anchor termed the President sharing shower with his young daughter as sick and horrifying incident.

It came after an extract from their personal diary of Ashley revealed that she took showers with her father. Biden was not only slammed for the inappropriate behavior but the act was also dubbed child molestation.

Diary Was Found Lying Under A Mattress in Ashley's Former Home

Carlson has also slammed the FBI, which is probing a woman who found Ashley's diary and sold that. The anchor blasted Biden stating that theft of a diary is not a federal crime.

The diary was found by a Florida woman, Aimee Harris, who found the diary lying under a mattress in Ashley's former home in Palm Beach, Florida. She later sold to right-wing organization Project Veritas.

Biden Is A Child Molester?

An entry from January 30, 2019, reads, "I have always been boy crazy," Ashley wrote. 'Hyper-sexualised @ a young age ... I remember somewhat being sexualised with [a family member]; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate)."

Social media users have started terming Biden as a child molester. Carlson also made similar comments. "If that's not child molestation, it is definitely close enough to justify a police visit," he said in his show.

"If you are the father of daughters, ask yourself, is there any explanation for that behavior that is justifiable? By the way, little kids don't take showers, they take baths," he added, according to Daily Mail.

Carlson also raised questions against liberal media outlets over not running the diary news. Notably, a number of 'liberal publications' initially had not run the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

Read more