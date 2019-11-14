Amala Paul has possibly lost her biggest project of her career till date. Well, the hot and happening actress, whose teaser from Adho Andha Paravai Pola was released on Wednesday, 13 November, has been dropped from Mani Ratnam's ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan.

If the latest rumours in the tinsel town are to be believed, Amala Paul has not walked out of the movie over date-related issue as believed by some, rather Mani Ratnam decided to replace her as he started feeling that her latest appearance do not suit the role that she was offered earlier.

It looks like Mani Ratnam had conveyed the message to her sometime ago and has already found a replacement in Trisha Krishnan. Yes, the actress was roped in last month and at that time it was speculated that she was replacing Anushka Shetty.

However, the latest rumours claim that Trisha has replaced Amala Paul.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam is in Thailand to hunt good locations to shoot the film. Stunt choreographer Sham Kaushal revealed the news on Twitter and posted, "Location recce in Thailand. Rab Rakha. . [sic]"

Ponniyin Selvan has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Keerthy Suresh in the key roles. It was earlier said that Sathyaraj was on board to play an important role, but those rumours have now turned out to be untrue.

The shooting of the Lyca Productions' funded movie will begin next month.

Amala Paul's Next Movies

On the other hand, Amala Paul, who was last seen in controversial and bold movie Aadai, has a couple of interesting movies in her hands. Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Aadujeevitham, Cadaver and the Telugu version of Lust Stories are her forthcoming projects.