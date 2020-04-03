Netflix's Tiger King star, Joe Exotic has been placed under quarantine after he reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus at the Texas-based federal prison. Exotic has been transferred from the coronavirus isolation facility to the Federal Medical Center Forth Worth in Texas.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons is operating the medical facility. Charged on 17 counts including falsifying wildlife records, violating the Endangered Species Act by killing five tiger cubs and federal charges for a 2017 murder-for-hire scheme for killing Big Cat Rescue founder and animal activist Carole Baskin, Exotic is serving a sentence of 22 years at the Texas federal prison.

Exotic was in 'coronavirus isolation' in the new prison

According to Mirror, Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, tested positive for the coronavirus. Last month, the 57-year-old was moved from the Grady County Jail in Chickasha, Oklahoma county jail to the federal facility and placed in coronavirus isolation.

In an interview on the Andy Show aired on SiriusXM Radio, Exotic's fourth-husband Dillon Passage said: "We speak like three to five times every day, but since he's been moved to this new facility, they are putting him on a COVID-19 isolation because of the previous jail he was at, there were cases. I've yet to speak to him since he moved." The New York Post reported that the inmate records showed the current location of Exotic to be the Medical Center Forth Worth in Texas.

Joe Exotic files $94 million law suit against former business partner

Taking complete advantage of the publicity received via Netflix's documentary about him, titled 'Tiger King', Joe Exotic went ahead to seek a pardon from the US President Donald Trump. He also filed a $94 million law suit against US Fish and Wildlife Service, and his former business partner Jeff Lowe.

In a lengthy Facebook post on March 19, Exotic wrote: "This lawsuit has been filed in the name of Justice, The Trump Administration must be made aware of the Overreach, perjury, abuse of power and the failure to uphold the Oath of their position which is truth and Justice for all."

"The Agencies and its counterparts have abused the system for a private agenda. The Director Dan Ashe used his Government position to create an illegal monopoly with the AZA and shut down hard-working American businesses for self-gain," he went further.

"I have been illegally charged with these crimes and the Trump Administration, the United States Department of Interior along with the Federal Wildlife Service must be held accountable for what they have done to me, my parents and my family, along with my animals. Thank you and please share," concluded the wild-cat lover.