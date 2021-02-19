Details of Sen. Ted Cruz's infamous Cancún trip, when his home state of Texas witnessed a deadly winter storm and power outage, continue to unfold. The Cruz family dog Snowflake may have been left behind in freezing Houston as the senator and his family enjoyed warm temperatures in Mexico.

New York Magazine reporter Michael Hardy, who went to verify the claims that Cruz's house in River Oaks neighborhood indeed suffered power outage — like millions of Texans, posted a photo of the house on Twitter. In the photo, a small, white dog can be seen standing inside and overlooking through the front door's glass pane.

"I heard barking and noticed a small, white dog looking out the bottom right pane of glass in the senator's front door. Had Cruz left his dog behind?" Hardy wrote in the report. A security guard told him that he took care of Snowflake, Hardy added.

In a tweet, Hardy clarified that the photo was taken 1 PM Central Time on Thursday and that Cruz may have brought the dog back from the Cancún vacation. He also expressed a possibility that a family member must have stayed behind to take care of the poodle.

However, Twitter users were not convinced with the possibility that Cruz may have brought Snowflake from the Cancún trip because the senator arrived in Houston on Thursday evening. The Snowflake story further angered Americans who slammed the Texas senator. People took to Twitter to express concern over the wellbeing of the poodle.

"Ted Cruz abandoned the family Dog in his freezing house. This picture shows 'Snowflake' hoping someone will show up. Kind of heartbreaking," one Twitter user wrote.

"Ted Cruz Flees Texas for Cancún, Ditches Family Poodle, Snowflake. Animal Cruelty is now added to the already long list of reasons why Ted Cruz should RESIGN or be kicked out in 2022," another user tweeted.

"Ted Cruz abandoned his poodle Snowflake. We need to organize a rescue," wrote a third user.

Other Twitter users posted photos of their pets in solidarity with Snowflake with a hashtag "pet judging Ted."

Snowflake appeared to have been adopted in November 2014, according to Cruz's Facebook post from the time.

"A few weeks ago, as they were going to bed, Caroline and Catherine prayed, 'Dear Jesus, please, please, PLEASE bring us a puppy,'" Cruz wrote in the post. "Well, meet Snowflake, a rescue puppy who has made two little girls unbelievably happy."