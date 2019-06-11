Robin Givens is clarifying about rumours surrounding her alleged affair with Brad Pitt, as claimed by ex-husband Mike Tyson. She denied having an affair with the Inglorious Basterds actor and told Andy Cohen her side of the truth.

She made an appearance on Sunday on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During a question and answers round one fan asked the 54-year-old actress about ex-husband, Mike Tyson's claims. Basically, as per Tyson's memoir, Undisputed truth, he stated that he once drove to Givens house and saw her leave in a car with Pitt in the driveway. This took place after their split. In another instance, Tyson further claimed that Givens and Pitt were allegedly together even when she was married to him. Tyson said that he caught Givens and Pitt in bed together while they were still married.

Clarifying her stance in this, Givens stated, "Pulling up in the driveway, that part is true," and further added, "I didn't read the book, but I was told he says that he caught us in bed, which never happened. Never, ever, ever happened." As she was further asked to elaborate more on being spotted in a car with Pitt, Givens said, "We were coming from a screening or something." The host of the show, Andy Cohen, also asked Givens to clarify another claim by Tyson which said that Pitt was startled when he approached them in the driveway. Cohen explained how Tyson alleges that Pitt's immediate reaction to being approached by Tyson was, "Don't hit me, don't hit me."

To this, Givens said, "No. Does that sound like Brad? I mean, Brad's got some swag, you know what I mean?" So far Pitt or his rep has not responded to Givens' statements. Cohen also asked Givens to comment on her affair with Howard Stern. "Oh my God, this is like a walk down memory lane. I wish I was getting this much action now, Andy!" Givens started and continued, "Howard Stern was a magnificent lover. Like unbelievable," as Cohen asked her about Howard's small penis comments and claiming that he has a small penis.