Did Robert Crimo's Face Tattoo '47' Signify July 4, the American Independence Day? Social Media Speculates

Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo had etched his face and neck with several tattoos but number 47 has caught the attention of the investigating authorities and the social media followers.

Amid the ongoing speculations, the strongest is that of American Independence Day signifying 4as the date and 7as the month.

It also points towards the fact that Crimo had planned about this shooting much before he got himself tattooed with the number 47.

Shooter dubbed as mentally sick and retarded

On the other hand, there is no connection between the tattoos etched on his face and neck as they include four tally marks with a line through them on the right cheek, red rose and green leaves on his neck, twisted calligraphy on his forehead.

The other theories behind the number 47 being circulated on social media vary from being a "quintessential random number" to an "agent 47 from Hitman games and movies".

This portrays that Crimo has a weirdness about his character. Also, his family has dubbed him as "mentally sick".

A report published by Daily News stated that Robert Crimo was a mystery to his own family. However, his uncle Paul Crimo, who was both deeply apologetic and stunned after the 22-year-old was taken into custody as a person of interest in the Highland Park parade shooting in Illinois stated that there were no warning signs.

"Robert Crimo is so f**king retarded that he actually has 4th July tattooed on the right side of his head as No 47. This man is a lunatic. He will die while shooting cops as he portrays in one of his sick videos. Police officers better watch out for yourselves. God bless you," shared a Twitter user.

Another user wrote, "Watching the videos of this Robert Crimo, looking at his 47 face tattoo, his love for the American flag, Trump rallies, and his father running as a Trump Republican for Mayor.....Not sure how people think he's a leftist let alone antifa."

A tweet read, "Robert Crimo found some significance in the number 47. I'm pretty sure it's how he came up with his logo. He had the numbers tattooed on his face. But I don't think it stood forbthe 47th president. Think about it this way.. 7th month. 4th day...."