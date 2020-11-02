Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, tested positive for Covid-19 in April and even had severe breathing problem, but kept it a well-guarded secret in a bid to avoid creating panic among the public, new reports claim. According to a report in The Sun on Sunday, William, 38, had contracted the deadly virus days after his father Prince Charles and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson both tested positive, sending the nation in panic.

Later on Sunday evening, the news was confirmed by the BBC. The Kensington Palace, however, hasn't made any comments on the news yet. The reports also claim that William immediately quarantined himself after testing positive and followed all the government guidelines till he recovered.

Royal Secret

According to The Sun, William said that did not tell anyone about his testing positive for coronavirus because "there were important things going on and I didn't want to worry anyone". William was concerned that the country would worry and panic about his illness even more as his father Prince Charles and Johnson had already tested positive.

In fact, Johnson was so ill that he had to be shifted to intensive care unit in a London hospital. "William was hit pretty hard by the virus — it really knocked him for six. At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked. After seeing medics and testing positive—which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is—William was determined it should be business as usual though. He was determined to fulfill his engagements,'' a source told The Sun.

Intelligent Decision

Needless to say, William had reasons behind keeping his illness a secret. The prince was reportedly treated by palace doctors and also followed the government guidelines. He immediately isolated himself at the family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. During his quarantine, William carried out at least 14 telephone and video call engagements to fulfill his official engagements.

However, Kate Middleton, his wife and the Duchess of Cambridge, tested negative for the virus. The news about William's coronavirus battle broke the day after Johnson announced Britain was entering a second national lockdown, after it was revealed that the UK had passed more than one million coronavirus cases.

The outlet further reported that "as a result of his own experiences, he (William) realizes absolutely anyone can catch this awful disease—and knows how imperative it is that we all take this second lockdown seriously."