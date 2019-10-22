Has Prince Harry confirmed the long-standing rumours of a rift between him and his elder brother, Prince William, when he said that the royal brothers are travelling on "different paths" in an upcoming royal documentary. Not true, going by what he quickly added but ignored by media.

The new documentary, which shows Prince Harry and Meghan almost bare their true and honest selves to the cameras, was filmed during the couple's recent trip to Africa with their baby son Archie. At one point in the documentary, Harry is heard saying that things for the Sussexes had become so bad in the UK that they were keen to move abroad, for according to Meghan, they were "existing, not living."

During the filming, when Prince Harry was asked about his relationship with his older brother William, who apparently warned his younger brother about getting married too quickly to Meghan, Harry said, "Part of this role, part of this job and this family being under the pressure it is under, inevitably stuff happens."

Soon after, when Harry was asked if the speculations surrounding the brothers' tiff was correct or not, the 33-year-old simply laughed and said: "But look, we are brothers, we will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him and, as I know, he will always be there for me."

The Duke of Sussex continued, "We don't see as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly and the majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, you have good days, you have bad days."

The same documentary also shows a deep, personal moment from Meghan's life as well, where the Duchess of Sussex opens up about the pressures of being a new mom in the public eye. "Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging," Meghan said, adding: "And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it's a lot. So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed."