Celebrity Oprah Winfrey slammed the news and debunked rumours of her arrest for sex trafficking. Winfrey took to social media to express her shock as the 'fake news' of her arrest broke.

The celebrity was surprised with the news that she was trending No 1 on social media. The reason shocked her more than the news of trending. A rumour that states that Oprah Winfrey's residence was raided and she was arrested on charges of sex trafficking started making rounds.

Winfrey debunks rumours

Clarifying the same, Winfrey stated on Twitter: 'Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It's NOT TRUE. Haven't been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.'

The rumour was spread in the background of Hollywood's mogul Harvey Weinstein being sentenced to 23 years of jail term for rape and assault. It claimed that Weinstein was now not alone as not only Oprah Winfrey but also Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Ellen DeGeneres and politicians Bill Clinton and Joe Biden were involved in sex trafficking activities.

These baseless reports claimed that Winfrey's house in Boca Raton, Florida was raided and the 66-year-old media mogul was held. The names of celebrities allegedly involved in sex trafficking (as mentioned by QAnon) were Celine Dion, Madonna, Charley Barkley and Kevin Spacey. These celebrities also had claimed to have been infected by Coronavirus.

Conspiracy theory was floated by 'Q'

The conspiracy theory was floated by QAnon went viral. The theory also stated that the coronavirus infection was being used as a cover by the above mentioned celebrities to avoid being arrested.

QAnon is a right-wing fringe group allegedly led by an anonymous individual called "Q". The person in question is also accused of starting conspiracy theories in 2017 too including the fake news that Hollywood elites who had secretly been running a Satanic cannibalistic child-sex cabal in the US and around the world. In fact, US President Trump's fans have popularized the theories emerging from "Q" and signs of QAnon were also seen during the re-election rally of Donald Trump.