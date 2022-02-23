Did Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Commit Suicide? Police Reveals Initial Cause of Death

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel died on Friday, eight days after reportedly sustaining serious head injuries in an 'undisclosed accident.' The pageant queen's family confirmed the news of her death in an emotional Instagram post.

Zoe's family had informed that the model had been in a terrible accident and sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem in an accident on February 10. She slipped into a coma shortly after. "Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left," her family said at the time.

In the latest development in the case, the Miami Herald reported that the investigators have a reason to believe that the beauty queen 'fell out of a third-floor window' in Miami in a possible suicide attempt.

Possible Suicide Attempt

According to the Miami Herald, the Miami Police Department responded to reports of a 'possible suicide attempt' around midnight on February 11. Investigators confirmed that the victim 'fell out of the third-floor window' in a condo in the Edgewater area, and was rushed to the Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Fire Rescue in a serious condition.

The 27-year-old model was in a coma for a week before succumbing to her injuries on Friday. Her death was ruled as a 'tragic accident' and the cause of death was established blunt force trauma by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner. Police are not looking at angles of foul play in her death.

"This was a tragic accident, and no foul play is suspected," police noted.

Inconclusive Report

Zoe's family said in a statement to The Post that 'if she had a choice, she would still be here with us today.'

"The initial police report is simply preliminary and is not conclusive, and is further absent specific facts from eyewitness testimony that would alter the 'incident type' status listed on the preliminary police report," the family further said.

The Miami Dade Police Department was not available for a comment on the matter.

Who was Zoe Sozo Bethel?

An Alabama native, Zoe represented the Cotton State in the Miss for America Strong pageant. She was a deeply religious beauty pageant contestant and a political commentator for RBSN, a conservative media company popular for covering Trump's rallies.

Zoe was also associated with the anti-abortion group Students for Life and Project Veritas, a right-wing organization with goals to unveil liberal bias in media reporting.

Zoe's family set up a GoFundMe page to cover her medical bills and funeral expenses. The page raised upwards of $40,000 as of February 21.