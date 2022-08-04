Did Larry Strickland, Naomi Judd's Husband Play Foul To Change The "Will" Leaving Daughters Wynonna And Ashley With Zero Benefits?

Naomi Judd's will has raised many eyebrows as she has named her husband Larry Strickland as the executor of her estate with zero benefits to her daughters Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd.

This has added to the social media speculations as some followers are smelling foul on Strickland's part adding that he may have tempered with the "will". Naomi died after committing suicide on April 30 and named her husband as the executor of her estate in her much spoken about will.

The Will is not in Accordance To The Close Ties That Naomi Judd Shared With Her Daughters

The specifications in the will are rather unusual as has been pointed out by a faction of social media users. Why would a mother who is extremely close to her daughters leave them with "no benefits" and "zero control" over her estate, is one of the questions raised on social media.

According to a report published by Page Six, the reference has been made to the statement issued by Criminal defense attorney Jason Goldman on the "likely advise" given to the county superstar for picking up her spouse over her two daughters because it would be "cleaner and less contentious."

The report further stated that the "Love Can Build a Bridge" singer in her will requests her husband have "full authority and discretion" over any property that is an asset to her estate "without the approval of any court" or permission from any beneficiary of the estate.

A Twitter user expressed disbelief adding, 'Let me get this straight. After 76 yrs of life and a successful career, Naomi Judd supposedly shot herself & it just so happens that a 5 yr old will left control of EVERYTHING to her husband, her daughters are left in the dark & no one is investigating? #Suspicious #MysteryMonday."

Another user pointed out, "Wills & inheritances are often fraught with drama - this seems a very strange choice considering how close they were. Reminds me of Lynda Bellingham's tragic decision to trust her husband to share her estate fairly with her sons and he gave them nothing."

"Probably get ugly now; Wynonna Judd 'is upset Naomi left her and sister Ashley out of her will' and 'believes she was a major force behind her mother's success' as husband Larry Strickland is made executor," read a tweet.