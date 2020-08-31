The rumors regarding the health of Kim Jong Un have been making rounds in recent times. There were reports that North Korea's Supreme Leader is going to transfer his powers to his sister due to the excessive stress he is suffering. Now, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of Jong Un has been missing for quite some time, which has given rise to rumors that she might have been purged or executed by his brother.

Yo Jong has been missing for over a month as she has been tipped in recent times to take over command from the North Korean leader. But in the last few days, the pictures of the Supreme Leader got released quashing all rumors regarding his bad health.

Images of Kim chairing meetings and also at a cornfield inspecting typhoon damages were circulated last week as Yo Jong has not been visible in public since July 27. This has raised fears that she has fallen foul of the paranoid sibling of her who is famed for executing rivals.

Kim Yo Jong Might be at Risk

"In the past, anyone was deprived of their position the moment they were described as the number two person in the North. There must be a semblance of checks and balances, although Kim Yo Jong is a family member," North Korea expert Professor Nam Sung Wook told The Chosun Ilbo. The expert also mentioned that the increasing profile can lead to her undoing.

Nam also stated that it is possible that Kim Yo Jong has stepped back from the corridors of power. But the bloodthirsty Kim is known for eliminating anyone he perceives as a threat. He is known for executing official Jang Song Thaek, the son-in-law of his father. Unconfirmed reports also claimed that the official's family also met the same fate.

In recent times, Kim's sister has been becoming a prominent face in the country. Sung-Yoon Lee, a professor at Tufts University's Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy mentioned that it is clear she is getting groomed for power. The expert also stated that she can turn out to be far fiercer than the previous rules. It will be interesting to see what happens to the fate of North Korea in the coming future.