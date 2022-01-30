Did Hunter Biden Hire Ex-Chinese Government Researcher as Personal Secretary?

Leaked emails from Hunter Biden's laptop revealed that his secretary, JiaQi Bao was a former Chinese government researcher, with alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The information was revealed in a book, Red Handed published this week by Peter Schweizer. Hunter Biden got into business with the secretary-general of Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC, Patrick Ho in 2017. It was then that Bao was assigned to him.

Described by Biden as the 'spy chief of China,' Patrick Ho was arrested by the FBI in November 2017 on bribery charges. Ho was arrested after trying to offer funds to 'African officials as part of a 'bold operation' involving 'channeling illicit payments to UN diplomats, via a network of middlemen, millionaires, and suspected spies,' according to Schweizer's book.

Ho was sentenced to three years in prison in 2019 but is said to have continued working for Biden after his 2017 arrest. Biden is the subject of a federal investigation in connection with tax crimes and has faced a lot of heat owing to the nature of revelations from his confiscated laptop in recent times.

Who is JiaQi Bao?

JiaQi Bao worked at the Chinese government's National Development and Reform Commission as a research assistant. She is said to have received her degree from China's Tsinghua University on a government scholarship. She then worked for the Shanghai-based investment firm, OneGate Capital, which has known links to the (CCP).

Bao is said to have developed a close relationship with Biden while working for him. She provided him advice on everything including 'energy deals to his father's presidential campaign,' according to Schweizer's book. She is said to have described Hunter as the 'most amazing boss.'

Biden's business with the CEFC dissolved in 2018, as reported by Daily Mail last year, which terminated Bao's services effectively.