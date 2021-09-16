Did Gabby Petito and Her Boyfriend Suffer from Mental Health Issues? New Report Details Incidents

As the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Gabby Petito deepens by the day, a newly released report from the Moab Police Department in Utah reveals that Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie got into a physical altercation and Petito reportedly suffered from some mental health condition.

On September 15, the Moab Police Department in Utah published a report that details the encounters officers had with the couple as well as a witness after police were called to respond to a possible domestic violence situation between Gabby and Brian on August 12.

The Couple Was Spotted Having an Argument in Moab City

The incident was reported August 12 in Moab in which "the male and female had engaged in some sort of altercation," according to KUTV station.

A witness "reported seeing a male, later identified as Brian Laundrie, and a female, later identified as Gabrielle Petito, arguing over a phone." That witness told police "that when Brian got into the van, he saw what appeared to him as Gabrielle hitting Brian in the arm and then climbing through the driver's window as if Brian had locked her out and she was trying to find a way in."

Moab Police stopped the couple's van at Arches National Park.

Petito was Struggling with Her Mental Health

As officer Daniel Robbins approached the vehicle, he wrote in the report, "Gabrielle, who was in the passenger seat, was crying uncontrollably."

The report is partially redacted to protect sensitive information. "Gabrielle told me that she suffers from [redacted] with [redacted]," the report says, according to Fox 13. "Because of her [redacted] and [redacted], combined with little arguments she and Brian had been having that day, she was struggling with her mental health, which led to the incident that was reported to law enforcement."

Petito's Boyfriend Also Struggled with an Unspecified Medical Condition

When Robbins interviewed Laundrie, he also confirmed that Petito and he also suffered from some mental health condition, and that "issues between the two had been building over the last few days." He told police both of them struggled with an unspecified medical or emotional condition.

Police Separated the Couple for the Night to Regain Control of Their Anxiety

Robbins suggested the pair separate for the night and arranged for Brian to stay in a nearby hotel. The officer said he told the couple to try not to talk until the morning so they could "reset their mental states without interference from one another."

"I instructed both Brian and Gabrielle to take advantage of this time apart to relax their emotions and regain control of their anxiety," Robbins wrote.

Laundrie's Silence Raises Lot of Questions

The police determined the incident was a "mental health break" rather than a domestic assault situation. Laundrie has now officially been named a person of interest in the investigation. Petito's family released a statement begging him to assist police in their search for the missing YouTuber that has gained a national attention.