Canadian rapper/singer Drake has strengthened rumors of him dating American media personality Kylie Jenner. The Hotline Bling hitmaker shared a photo on his Instagram account hinting at his rumored romance with her.

In the image, Drake could be seen sipping a drink, while wearing a navy blue hoodie that had the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's high school name written on it. Adding on, there was also a lipstick mark on his white Nike hat.

To top it off, Rihanna's former boyfriend captioned the image with a lip kiss emoji.

The make-up kit mogul and Drake first sparked dating rumours after it was reported that the two were getting cozy during his 33rd birthday celebration in October. Following that, the two met on several occasions, and spent some quality time together. A source told Us Weekly: "Kylie and Drake's friendship did take a romantic turn recently."

"At his Halloween party, they were affectionate and clearly there together. They've been seeing each other romantically. He also showed up to Kendall [Jenner]'s birthday," the insider added.

Meanwhile, Kylie had confirmed she split with Travis Scott at the beginning of October. The two started dating in April 2017 and have a daughter together - Stormi Webster.

Though the real reason for their break-up was not disclosed, Kylie's grandmother Esther Jenner, shared her thoughts on the relationship. She told The Sun: "I was sympathizing with Kylie a short time ago about the breakup with the baby's father [Travis]. Kylie just smoothed over it real quickly, [saying] 'We're both going to be good parents to her' like in defence almost."

The 93-year-old mother of former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner added: "But that's what happens really, so often. Young people today, they think they can live together, start a family together, without being married, it doesn't work! I don't know."

Esther also revealed that she is close to Kylie and constantly catches up on Stormi's progress via regular FaceTime. She dished: "Kylie and I keep in touch, we both have iPhones and Facetime. She puts the baby on the FaceTime and I can see her progress, she's a darling little child.